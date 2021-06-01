Man arrested over sexual assault of 10-year-old girl 8 years ago

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of repeatedly sexually assaulting the 10-year-old daughter of an acquaintance at her home eight years ago.

According to police, Hiroji Araki, a company employee, has admitted to the charge. Police said he has been charged with sexually assaulting the girl on the night of April 29, 2013, at her home, Sankei Shimbun reported. He was quoted by police as saying he had done the same thing to the girl on at least 10 occasions to satisfy his sexual desire.

Police said that last July, Araki’s wife found photos and videos on his computer, that showed him sexually assaulting the girl, and consulted with police in Kita Ward.

Araki later erased the data but police confiscated the hard disk and were able to retrieve at least 50 photos and videos.

Police said Araki was a frequent visitor to the girl’s house because he knew her father. He and the girl’s father would drink together and sometimes he would spend the night there. On those occasions, Araki went to the girl’s room and warned her not to say anything to anyone.

