crime

Man arrested over sexual assault of 13-year-old girl at internet cafe last year

KOBE

Police in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at an internet cafe in June last year.

Police said the suspect, Ryusei Morita, a company employee, has denied the charge and quoted him as saying he and the girl engaged in sex with her consent and that he didn't force her, Kyodo News reported. Police said he also claimed not to know the girl’s age.

According to police, Morita contacted the girl on an online dating site and they agreed to meet at an internet cafe in Chuo Ward at around noon on June 18. Morita took the girl to a private room where they remained until about 4 p.m. The girl told police he ordered her to take off her clothes and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Later, the girl told her father who called police. Morita was arrested last week after police read conversations he had with the girl on the Line messaging app.

Originally, the girl had asked a friend to go with her to meet Morita but her friend declined, saying that it looked scary, so the girl went alone.

