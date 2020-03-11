Man arrested over sexual assault of drunk woman

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro district in January.

According to police, Kenji Ozaki, a company employee who lives in Minami-Ikebukuro, has partially denied the charge, Fuji TV reported. He was quoted by police as saying, “The woman was not that drunk, as I recall, and I didn’t force her to engage in any sexual acts.”

Police said the incident occurred between 1 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Jan 6 near Ikebukuro Station. Ozaki called to the woman in an underground passageway and said he would take care of her as they walked to his apartment where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. Police said the woman immediately left the apartment after realizing she had been assaulted and contacted them.

Ozaki emerged as a suspect after an analysis of surveillance camera footage showed him trying to pick up two other women in the same passageway.

