Man arrested over sexual assault of intoxicated woman at hotel

Police in Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman in her 20s at a hotel.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:45 a.m. on May 3. Kyodo News quoted police as saying that Yasuhiro Yamashita, a company employee, is accused of putting the woman in his car and taking her to a love hotel where he sexually assaulted her. The woman had been among a group drinking with Yamashita, and that prior to that night, the two did not know each other.

Police said Yamashita has denied the charge and quoted him as saying he only put the woman in his car to “take care of her.”

One of the woman’s friends, who had also been drinking with the group, called police at around 4:30 a.m. and said her friend was missing. After the alleged assault, Yamashita drove the woman back to her hotel about six hours later.

The victim and some friends had come from another prefecture for the Golden Week holidays and were staying at a different hotel.

