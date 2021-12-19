Man arrested over sexual assault of woman

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s on Dec 5.

According to police, the suspect, Kazuki Suzuki, a company employee, approached the woman, whom he did not know, early in the morning as she walked along a street in Suginami Ward and threatened her with a knife, Fuji TV reported. He then dragged the woman by the hair to a nearby parking lot where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Police quoted Suzuki, who was identified after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage, as saying he had been drinking a lot the night before and can’t remember the incident.

