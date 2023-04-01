Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested over sexual assault of woman at her apartment

OSAKA

Police in Osaka have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s after he forced his way into her apartment.

Police said the suspect, Hiroki Sakaoka, a company employee, is accused of getting off the same bus as the woman and following her home early one morning in late March, Kyodo News reported. The woman told police that a man came up behind her as she unlocked her door, forced his way in and covered her mouth. She said the man, whom she did not know, threatened to kill her.

Police said Sakaoka has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I don’t remember, but I think you might have the wrong person.”

Police said surveillance camera footage showed Sakaoka getting off the bus and following the woman along the street toward her municipal apartment building.

The woman suffered injuries to her neck and legs, police said.

