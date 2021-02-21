Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over sexual assault of woman in alley

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Fuchu, Tokyo, have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s as she walked home.

According to police, Hayato Wada, a nursery school worker, has admitted to the charge, Fuji TV reported. Police said Wada came up behind the woman as she walked home late on the night of Jan 16. He grabbed her by the arms, told her not to cry out and then dragged her into an alley where he sexually assaulted her. There was no one else around at the time.

Police said the woman suffered injuries that took about a week to heal.

Wada was arrested after an an analysis of street surveillance camera footage. Police said Wada has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he was irritated after having an argument with a female colleague at work that day, and that he did not know his victim.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Advance Your Career with a Business Degree from Doshisha University

GaijinPot Blog

Yamanashi

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #118: 5 Easy Chocolate Recipes For Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #119: Akita Prefecture’s Entire Population Can Fit in Chiba City

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Oimachi Line

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Afternoon Teas For Take Out

Savvy Tokyo

Beyond ‘I Love You’: 5 Tips For Navigating Romance in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Four Ways to Insulate Your Japanese Apartment and Save Money

GaijinPot Blog

The Best TV Shows in Japan to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Families

The Japanese Way Of Disciplining Children

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog