Man arrested over sexual assault of woman in alley

Police in Fuchu, Tokyo, have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s as she walked home.

According to police, Hayato Wada, a nursery school worker, has admitted to the charge, Fuji TV reported. Police said Wada came up behind the woman as she walked home late on the night of Jan 16. He grabbed her by the arms, told her not to cry out and then dragged her into an alley where he sexually assaulted her. There was no one else around at the time.

Police said the woman suffered injuries that took about a week to heal.

Wada was arrested after an an analysis of street surveillance camera footage. Police said Wada has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he was irritated after having an argument with a female colleague at work that day, and that he did not know his victim.

