Man arrested over sexual assault of woman in her Tokyo apartment

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s in her apartment earlier this month.

According to police, Yusuke Nitta, a company employee, is accused of forcing his way into the woman’s apartment, threatening her with a knife and then sexually assaulting her late on the night of July 7, Kyodo News reported.

Police said Nitta told them he did not know the woman who was returning home from work to her apartment in Nerima Ward. He followed the woman to her apartment. When she entered the lobby of her apartment building, he also went in before the door automatically closed.

As the woman was opening the door to her apartment, he forced his way in behind her and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Police said Nitta was identified after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage outside the apartment building. Police said Nitta told them the woman was drunk at the time and that he did not force her to do anything.

