Man arrested over sexual assault of woman sleeping on sidewalk

Police in Nagasaki said Sunday they have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 23-year-old woman who was sleeping on a sidewalk.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:40 a.m. Sunday. Local media quoted police as saying they received a call from a witness who told them a man had lifted up the top of a woman's clothing and that he seemed to be groping her breasts. The witness said the woman was lying on her side and appeared to be asleep or unconscious.

Police rushed to the scene and apprehended the man who is a junior high school teacher.

Police said the woman was intoxicated and told them she had to lie down for awhile and fell asleep.

Police said the suspect was also drunk when he was arrested and quoted him as saying he can’t remember what did.

