Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over sexual assault of woman sleeping on sidewalk

0 Comments
NAGASAKI

Police in Nagasaki said Sunday they have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 23-year-old woman who was sleeping on a sidewalk.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:40 a.m. Sunday. Local media quoted police as saying they received a call from a witness who told them a man had lifted up the top of a woman's clothing and that he seemed to be groping her breasts. The witness said the woman was lying on her side and appeared to be asleep or unconscious.

Police rushed to the scene and apprehended the man who is a junior high school teacher.

Police said the woman was intoxicated and told them she had to lie down for awhile and fell asleep.

Police said the suspect was also drunk when he was arrested and quoted him as saying he can’t remember what did.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

BMW Summer Campaign

Take a Test Drive and win a Glamping and Golf break

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Shimane

GaijinPot Travel

Izumo no Okuni: The Woman Who Created Kabuki

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Under the Stars: 5 Stargazing Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Wordsmiths Wanted for Gaming and Translation: Jobs for June in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hitchhiking in Japan: Sado Island and The Kindness of Strangers

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Here’s How To Bug Proof Your Japanese Home This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 12 – 18

Savvy Tokyo

Izushi

GaijinPot Travel

Why Your Salary in Japan is Lower Than Expected

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

An Introduction to Yakitori: Grilled Chicken Skewers

Savvy Tokyo

Essential Steps Right After Moving To Japan – Paperwork You Need From City Hall

GaijinPot Blog