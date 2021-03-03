Man arrested over sexual assault, robbery of visually impaired woman

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting and robbing a visually impaired woman in her 20s in her apartment last October.

According to police, the suspect Tetsuya Majima, entered the woman’s unlocked second-floor apartment in Nerima Ward before dawn last Oct 22, Fuji TV reported. The woman told police she was awakened by a man who threatened to kill her if she resisted.

Police allege that Majima, who works at a facility for disabled people in Nerima Ward, sexually assaulted the woman and then stole about 25,000 yen from her handbag before leaving.

The woman, who lives alone, contacted a friend for help. The friend called 110. Police said Majima, who was arrested on Wednesday, surfaced as a suspect after surveillance camera footage showed him leaving the vicinity of the apartment building on a motorbike at the time.

