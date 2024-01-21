Man arrested over sexual assault, robbery of woman in her apartment

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of breaking into the Osaka apartment of a 20-year-old woman and sexually assaulting her in late December.

Police allege Soichiro Tanaka, a company employee, entered the apartment through the front door which was unlocked at the time, Kyodo News reported. He is accused of sexually assaulting her in the living room and then stealing 10,000 yen.

Before leaving the apartment, Tanaka covered the woman's eyes with a mask, dragged her into the bathroom, and told her to wait for five minutes.

Police said Tanaka, who was arrested on Saturday after an analysis of building surveillance camera footage, has refused to say anything until he speaks with a lawyer.

