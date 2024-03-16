Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over sexual assault, robbery of woman in Nagano

NAGANO

Nagano prefectural police have arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting and robbing a woman in her 20s in her apartment in December.

Police said Keisuke Sato, a company employee, broke into the woman’s apartment in the early hours of Dec 19, local media reported. He is accused of waking the woman, sexually assaulting her, and stealing 28,000 yen from her wallet.

Police said the woman told them she does not know Sato who was arrested on Friday. No information was given on how Sato surfaced as a suspect.

