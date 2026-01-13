 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested over 2-year-old son's death in washing machine

MITO

A 31-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after his 2-year-old son died by suffocation after falling into a washing machine last April in Ibaraki Prefecture.

Yuki Yamaguchi, a temp worker in Tsuchiura, allegedly abandoned responsibility for protection after his son Aoi head first fell into the washing machine, resulting in him being suffocated to death, in an apartment in the neighboring city of Kasumigaura.

Yamaguchi said, "I left him there without helping him," according to the Ibaraki prefectural police.

Police believe Yamaguchi left his son in the washing machine from around 10 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. on April 27.

Yamaguchi made an emergency call at around 10:29 a.m., saying his son was not breathing.

The washing machine was in the boy's room and was not in use at the time of the incident, police said. It is approximately 90 centimeters high, and there are footholds around it, so it is believed Aoi climbed up on his own and accidentally fell into it.

