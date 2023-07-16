Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over death of 65-year-old father in Fukuoka

FUKUOKA

Police in Fukuoka said Monday they have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 65-year-old father at his home.

Police said Shigeru Hasuyama, a dispatch worker, who lived elsewhere, is accused of stabbing his father Akihiro several times in the chest with a knife between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Kyodo News reported.

Hasuyama’s mother, who had been out, returned home just after 1:15 p.m. and called 110 after finding her husband covered in blood. The victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Haseyama, who was arrested Sunday, has admitted stabbing his father and quoted him as saying they hadn’t been getting along for some time.

