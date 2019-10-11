Man arrested over stabbing incident outside train station in Tokyo

Police have arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a 27-year-old man outside Ikebukuro Station in Tokyo on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4 p.m. near the station’s west exit. Police said the suspect, Yasunori Sakamoto, of no fixed occupation, stabbed the other man in the stomach and thigh, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police at a nearby koban arrested Sakamoto. He was quoted by police as saying he got irritated when the victim, whom he did not know, made fun of his mannerisms. He said he stabbed the man once and then ran after victim and stabbed him again.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was in a stable condition on Saturday, police said.

© Japan Today