Man arrested over murder of ex-wife in Amagasaki

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing his former wife to death on the premises of her apartment building in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, police said Sunday.

Kyohei Morimoto, who was detained on Saturday afternoon in Nishinomiya, has admitted to the allegations, and was quoted by police as saying, "I stabbed her with the intention of killing her."

The couple had been divorced for less than a year. His arrest came a day after the 28-year-old victim, Sayaka Morimoto, was found with multiple stab wounds to her back near a bicycle parking area of the building.

Police detained her former husband after finding a motor scooter with traces of blood parked at his apartment building, located about five kilometers from the crime scene.

Besides seizing his scooter, police said they have also confiscated a blood-stained knife and clothes from the man's apartment.

The attack is believed to have occurred shortly before 8:20 p.m. Friday, when a delivery man called emergency services after finding the victim lying face down in the parking area.

Security camera footage showed a man dressed in black entering a passage to the area shortly before the stabbing and later fleeing from the premises of the building, located along the city's Route 2, about 350 meters from Hanshin Electric Railway's Amagasaki Station in Hyogo Prefecture.

