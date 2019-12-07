Man arrested for stealing local gov't hard drives with personal info

A 50-year-old man has been arrested for stealing hard disk drives after the Kanagawa prefectural government reported some of its discarded drives, with personal information on them, had been sold online, police said Saturday.
Yuichi Takahashi, an employee of information equipment recycling company Broadlink Co, was charged with stealing a total of 12 hard drives stored at his company's technical center on Tuesday.
He has admitted to the allegation, saying he had intended to sell them online, and also admitted to taking 18 hard drives containing personal information of individuals discarded by the Kanagawa government, according to the police.
As part of its agreement with the Kanagawa prefectural government, Broadlink was supposed to delete the data from the drives of the computer servers.
Takahashi told the police that he had stolen hard drives on several occasions since around March 2016, and the police are investigating other potential cases.
The situation first came to light after a man who bought nine hard drives in an internet auction contacted the Kanagawa government. Even though the data was supposed to have been deleted, the successful bidder was able to restore the drives using special software.
The data included individuals' names, addresses, tax payment records for automobiles, notification of tax investigation with names of companies, as well as records of the prefecture's operations. It was not encrypted to prevent unauthorized access.
The servers have been leased from Fujitsu Leasing Co, which commissioned Broadlink to scrap the hard drives after they were replaced.
Broadlink held a snap inspection on Tuesday and found Takahashi was in possession of the 12 hard drives. A security camera also captured the image of Takahashi taking the hard drives, according to the police.© KYODO
Yubaru
Doesnt take a genius to recover data from a hard drive. There are plenty of software services online that are available and it's nothing truly "special" about it!
About the only damn way to truly "delete" the data is to physically destroy the hard drives, which for many, is easier said than done!
Also, the city office is pretty damn stupid to outsource this to a private company! They should be held accountable as well for not taking privacy issues more seriously!
Strangerland
No, this is pretty normal. Hard drive destruction is not a skill set most city people are going to have. Pretty much every country will outsource this - my old company did before I started my own (I destroy our hard drives myself).
And it's not stupid to outsource this - they have contracts to ensure this doesn't happen.
The city took measures to make sure they had an avenue to getting their hard drives disposed of in a secure manner. That didn't happen, but it's not their fault, it's the fault of the people they contracted who didn't live up to their obligations.
Trying to blame it on the city, is like blaming someone who put their money into a bank for being stupid for putting their money into a bank, if/when that bank collapses.
Omachi
Agreed. They should not leave the physical custody of the owner until they are physically distroyed. There are lots of metal recyclers with large metal shears to do the job.
rgcivilian1
Root cause is failed IT practices in place or non-existent by the government. Being that this is a government system the IT dept should have wiped the drives thoroughly i.e. destroying them rendering them useless for recovery before letting any go out the door for recycling. The recycling company failed in its own internal security program as this was done as far back as 2016 and only discovered by yet another 3rd party who came forward, possibly a hacker improving their skills but had a conscience afterall.
Strangerland
Why should they have? What you are speaking of is not industry standard, why should this department have been meeting a standard that doesn't exist elsewhere?
Exactly. This is on the recycling company.