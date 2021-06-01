Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested over suspected abuse of girlfriend’s 1-year-old son

KAGAWA

Police in Marugame, Kagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of abusing his girlfriend’s one-year-old son.

According to police, Katsuhiko Hosokawa, a construction worker, abused the child between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on May 29, Fuji TV reported. While the infant was sitting in his baby chair, Hosokawa allegedly yanked him out of the chair and slammed his head on the floor.

Hosokawa called 119 and the child was taken to hospital. Tests showed the boy had suffered acute subdural hematoma from the head trauma. Doctors suspected a possible case of abuse and contacted police.

The child remains unconscious and in a critical condition.

Police said Hosokawa has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he lost his temper because the boy wouldn’t sit still while he was trying to give him dinner. The child’s mother was out at the time.

How many times have I heard this story in Japan recently?

he lost his temper because the boy wouldn’t sit still while he was trying to give him dinner.

I would love to lose MY temper alone in a room with this muppet

I suspect a break up is just around the corner for him.

How many?

Michael MachidaToday  04:08 pm JST

How many times have I heard this story in Japan recently?

Another one for Japan's unmeasurable child abuser collection.

Doctors suspected a possible case of abuse and contacted police.

Wow, i'm surprised they didn't let it slip or tried talking sense into him. So things are really changing for the better here after all.

