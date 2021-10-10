Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over theft of 35 kgs of rice from supermarket

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo said Sunday they have arrested a 27-year-old Vietnamese man on suspicion of stealing 35 kilograms of rice from a supermarket in January.

According to police, the suspect, who has pleaded not guilty, and another man entered a supermarket in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward in January, Sankei Shimbun reported. They placed seven five-kilogram bags of Koshihikari rice, worth about 15,000 yen, in a shopping trolley and took it outside to a car where an accomplice was waiting behind the wheel. They then went back into the store and took 11 bottles of whisky.

When a store employee spotted them leaving the store the second time, he called out to the pair who got into the waiting car which drove off.

Police said the car was identified through an analysis of surveillance camera footage. The same two men are suspected of stealing rice worth 800,000 yen from at least 17 supermarkets in Saitama and Chiba prefectures.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

