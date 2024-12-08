Man arrested over theft of six 800-kg steel plates

Police in Kikuchi City, Kumamoto Prefecture, have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of stealing six steel plates, each weighing about 800 kg (worth a total of about 1 million yen).

Police said the suspect, Tatsuya Nakagawa, of unknown occupation, has denied the allegation, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police quoted him as saying, "I took the steel plates, but I did it because someone asked me to, so it's not theft.”

According to police, Nakagawa used a rented crane truck to steal the plates from a construction materials storage facility in Kumamoto City, at around 1:40 p.m. on November 3, which was a national holiday. The steel plates had been placed on the site of the materials storage facility to allow the passage of large trucks and other vehicles.

The facility owner alerted police the next day. Police arrested Nakagawa after he told the steel plates to a metal buyer.

There have been dozens of similar cases of steel plate thefts in the area, and prefectural police are investigating whether there is a connection.

© Japan Today