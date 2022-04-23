Man arrested over theft of woman’s underwear from coin laundry

Police in Osaka have arrested a 58-year-old man on suspicion of stealing a woman’s underwear from a coin laundry in January.

According to police, the theft occurred between 8:40 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. on Jan 25 at the laundry in Higashiyodogawa Ward, Kyodo News reported. Kazuo Yabunouchi, a security guard from Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, is accused of stealing three items of underwear belonging to a 26-year-old woman.

Police said Yabunouchi, who was arrested on Friday, has admitted to the theft and quoted him as saying he had stolen underwear from laundries five or six times while on his way home from work. Police found about 50 items of women’s underwear at his residence.

Police said Yabunouchi was identified after an analysis of laundry surveillance camera footage. His name and company was written on a helmet he was wearing.

