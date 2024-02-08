Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested over thefts from houses in quake-hit area

ISHIKAWA

Ishikawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of stealing items from two houses in the quake-hit area between Jan 1 and Jan 17.

Police said Ryota Takeda, who claims to be self-employed and is from Osaka, is accused of stealing three items including a watch and a silver cup from a house in Suzu, that had been vacant since before the Jan 1 earthquake, Kyodo News reported.

Police said Takeda also targeted another damaged house on Jan 17 and stole imitation swords and other items after the resident had moved to an evacuation shelter.

Officers on alert for looters apprehended Takeda after receiving a tip from a local resident that there was a stranger coming out of the house. 

Police said Takeda told them he was a volunteer worker and that he had taken the items to give to the man in his 70s who lived in the house.

