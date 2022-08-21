Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over threat to kill girlfriend

HOKKAIDO

Police in Chitose, Hokkaido, have arrested a 30-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of threatening to kill his girlfriend who is in her 30s.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11 p.m. Friday, Hokkaido Hoso reported. The suspect came to the woman’s apartment, brandished a knife and threatened to kill her. The woman managed to call 110 before the suspect could do anything.

Policer quoted the man as saying he suspected that his girlfriend was being unfaithful to him.

