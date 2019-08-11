Man arrested over threat to kill woman after garbage dispute

Police in Sapporo said Sunday they have arrested a 61-year-old man on suspicion of threatening to kill a woman following a dispute over garbage disposal at the apartment building where they both live.

According to police, Shoichi Ito threatened to kill the woman at around 8:20 a.m. on Saturday, Fuji TV reported. Ito has denied the charge, saying the woman made the story up, police said.

Police said the woman consulted with them on Friday, complaining that Ito left garbage piled up at the entrance to his apartment and also in the building’s car parking lot. Other apartment residents told police they had also had trouble with Ito about his garbage.

© Japan Today