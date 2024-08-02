Man arrested over wife’s death, and for hitting 2 women with his car while fleeing

Police in Onomichi City, Hiroshima Prefecture, have arrested a 40-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 42-year-old wife, and also on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in injury after he hit two women with his car as he was fleeing from his house.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:30 a.m. Friday, NHK reported. Police said that Yukitoshi Okimoto called 110 and said he had injured his wife. Okimoto then got into his car and drove away from his house, hitting a 54-year-old woman and her 80-year-old mother. Both suffered serious injuries but their lives are not in danger, police said.

After receiving the call from Okimoto, police went to his house and found his wife, Naoko, collapsed on the floor, bleeding from a knife wound to the the upper part of her body. She was taken to hospital where she was declared dead.

Police said Okimoto has admitted to killing his wife and quoted him as saying that when he saw the two women, he deliberately tried to run them down to kill them.

