 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over wife’s death, and for hitting 2 women with his car while fleeing

2 Comments
HIROSHIMA

Police in Onomichi City, Hiroshima Prefecture, have arrested a 40-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 42-year-old wife, and also on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in injury after he hit two women with his car as he was fleeing from his house.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:30 a.m. Friday, NHK reported. Police said that Yukitoshi Okimoto called 110 and said he had injured his wife. Okimoto then got into his car and drove away from his house, hitting a 54-year-old woman and her 80-year-old mother. Both suffered serious injuries but their lives are not in danger, police said.

After receiving the call from Okimoto, police went to his house and found his wife, Naoko, collapsed on the floor, bleeding from a knife wound to the the upper part of her body. She was taken to hospital where she was declared dead.

Police said Okimoto has admitted to killing his wife and quoted him as saying that when he saw the two women, he deliberately tried to run them down to kill them.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

from a knife wound to the the upper part of her body.

And the run with a car, sounds like Japanese O.J. Simpson.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

What a stupid comment!!

Show some respect, someone has passed away!!

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Farm Tomita (Furano)

GaijinPot Travel

Hirosaki Neputa Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Is Saitama a Great Place for English Teachers?

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Akita’s Perfect 3-Day Winter Itinerary in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

4 Japanese Laws That Need to Be Amended for LGBTQ+ Rights

Savvy Tokyo

Akita Kanto Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

The Future of Japanese Knives: Musashi Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Fireworks In Japan: The Culture and Festivals of Hanabi

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Japanese Condom Brands: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo