crime

Man arrested over wife’s murder in car

IBARAKI

Police in Hitachiota City, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 29-year-old Turkish man on suspicion of killing his wife in a car parked outside a convenience store on Wednesday night.

According to police, the suspect, Mehmet Kuru, is accused of stabbing his Japanese wife in the neck at around 7:20 p.m., Fuji TV reported. Police said a witness saw the couple in the car and that they appeared to be arguing.

The suspect got out of the car and went into the convenience store where he told a clerk that he had stabbed his wife. The victim also got out of the car and collapsed on the ground.

A witness outside the store called 110 and said a woman in a car had been stabbed. Police rushed to the scene and detained Kuru. Police said he has admitted to stabbing his wife. The woman was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Tragic events. A man stabbed and killed his wife after they appeared to be arguing. No argument is worth a human life.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

