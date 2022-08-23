Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested over wife’s murder in Ehime Prefecture

3 Comments
EHIME

Police in Niihama City, Ehime Prefecture, have arrested a 53-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 57-year-old wife at their home.

According to police, Munetake Fujita, a company employee, has admitted to the charge. Local media reported that police received a call from Fujita at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday in which he said that he had killed his wife about 15 minutes earlier.

Police went to the house and found Fujita’s wife, Kazumi, collapsed on the living room. The victim, who had been strangled with a towel, was rushed to a hospital where she died on Tuesday.

Police said Fujita has so far given no motive for killing his wife.

She must have tolerated him all these years. Poor woman. RIP

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Seesaw7Today  04:57 pm JST

She must have tolerated him all these years.

Or conversely, .................

1 ( +1 / -0 )

So sad that divorce and separation is still considered taboo and not encouraged

0 ( +0 / -0 )

