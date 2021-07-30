Man arrested over wife’s murder in Kawasaki

Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 61-year-old wife at their home.

According to police, Kikuo Naito, a company employee, called 110 at around 9:50 p.m. Thursday and said he had stabbed his wife, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police rushed to the house and found his wife Kako bleeding from a knife wound to her chest. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said Naito admitted to stabbing his wife at around 8:30 p.m. after they had an argument.

© Japan Today