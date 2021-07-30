Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over wife’s murder in Kawasaki

2 Comments
KAWASAKI

Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 61-year-old wife at their home.

According to police, Kikuo Naito, a company employee, called 110 at around 9:50 p.m. Thursday and said he had stabbed his wife, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police rushed to the house and found his wife Kako bleeding from a knife wound to her chest. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said Naito admitted to stabbing his wife at around 8:30 p.m. after they had an argument.

2 Comments
“Rest In Peace”

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

No remorse, intended her to die:

“Naito admitted to stabbing his wife at around 8:30 p.m.

called 110 at around 9:50 p.m.

Waited 1 hour & 20 mins?

Police rushed the house and found his wife Kako bleeding from a knife wound to her chest.

He let her bleed out first

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. 

Any other ‘defenses’ or ‘conclusions’ about his actions, or lack of action?

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

