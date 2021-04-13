Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over wife’s murder in Kitakyushu City

3 Comments
KITAKYUSHU

Fukuoka prefectural police on Monday arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 32-year-old wife at their home in Kitakyushu City.

According to police, Kasumi Okamura, a company employee, stabbed his wife Shizuka in the neck several times with a knife on Monday morning, Fuji TV reported. Okamura called 110 just before 7 a.m. and said he had killed his wife.

When police and an ambulance arrived at the house, Shizuka was found lying on her back and declared dead at the scene.

Police said Okamura has admitted to the charge. He was quoted as saying he wanted to kill their two sons, aged 3 and 1, and himself, but couldn’t go through with it. The children were unharmed and taken into protective custody.

Police said no complaints were ever filed with them regarding marital trouble between the couple.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

7am! What happened in that home overnight is beyond speculation.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Why oh why dies an unhinged adult always want to kill their children instead of themselves

0 ( +0 / -0 )

He was quoted as saying he wanted to kill their two sons, aged 3 and 1, and himself, but couldn’t go through with it. The children were unharmed and taken into protective custody.

Thank Ghosh! Poor kids lost both parents.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kumamoto

GaijinPot Travel

Miyazaki

GaijinPot Travel

Retiring in Japan: What’s the Best Strategy?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

Linemo, Ahamo, Povo or Rakuten Un-Limit: Which New Phone Plan is Right for You?

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Who To Pick?’ and ‘A Girls’ Bar’?

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #126: Top 2021 Cherry Blossom Tweets

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of The Week #125: The Go-To Gotou Campaign 

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Finding A Gym When You Have Tattoos In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Battling Ingrained Sexism in the Japanese Workplace

Savvy Tokyo