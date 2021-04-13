Man arrested over wife’s murder in Kitakyushu City

Fukuoka prefectural police on Monday arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 32-year-old wife at their home in Kitakyushu City.

According to police, Kasumi Okamura, a company employee, stabbed his wife Shizuka in the neck several times with a knife on Monday morning, Fuji TV reported. Okamura called 110 just before 7 a.m. and said he had killed his wife.

When police and an ambulance arrived at the house, Shizuka was found lying on her back and declared dead at the scene.

Police said Okamura has admitted to the charge. He was quoted as saying he wanted to kill their two sons, aged 3 and 1, and himself, but couldn’t go through with it. The children were unharmed and taken into protective custody.

Police said no complaints were ever filed with them regarding marital trouble between the couple.

© Japan Today