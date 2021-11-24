Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested over wife’s murder in Shizuoka Prefecture

SHIZUOKA

Shizuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of murdering his wife at a lodging facility in Numazu City.

According to polices, Yuki Nakamura, a construction industry worker from Hyogo Prefecture, is accused of strangling his wife early Tuesday morning, Fuji Tv reported. Nakamura called 110 at around 7 a.m. and told police he had killed his wife.

When police arrived at the scene, the victim was in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest. She was taken to hospital the she was pronounced dead due to strangulation.

Police said Nakamura, who was heavily in debt, has admitted to the charge but has so far given no motive for killing his wife.

