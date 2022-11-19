Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over wife’s murder in Shizuoka Prefecture

0 Comments
SHIZUOKA

Police in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 51-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 49-year-old wife at a hotel in late October.

Police said Yukio Suda is accused of stabbing his wife Sachiko and then himself in the hotel room on Oct 27, Kyodo News reported. A hotel employee found the couple and called 110. Sachiko was on the bed and Suda was lying on the floor.

Suda and his wife were taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Suda, who had a stab wound to the stomach, was arrested after he had recovered sufficiently enough to be questioned, police said Saturday.

Police said Suda has admitted to the charge but gave no motive. A blood-stained knife was found beside him in the hotel room.

Police said the couple lived in Tokyo’s Nerima Ward.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

All you Need to Know About Pocky Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Must-Have Japanese Kitchen Items to Gift

GaijinPot Blog

Brewing Coffee at Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Izanagi-jingu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

5 Cool Things to do in Takadanobaba

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Know About Traveling to Japan in 2022 and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

Sanbutsuji Temple (Nageiredo Hall)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Hafu: The Ups And Downs Of Being ‘Half Japanese’ In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Into The New World

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Processing Overseas Loss And Grief As An Expat

Savvy Tokyo