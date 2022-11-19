Man arrested over wife’s murder in Shizuoka Prefecture

Police in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 51-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 49-year-old wife at a hotel in late October.

Police said Yukio Suda is accused of stabbing his wife Sachiko and then himself in the hotel room on Oct 27, Kyodo News reported. A hotel employee found the couple and called 110. Sachiko was on the bed and Suda was lying on the floor.

Suda and his wife were taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Suda, who had a stab wound to the stomach, was arrested after he had recovered sufficiently enough to be questioned, police said Saturday.

Police said Suda has admitted to the charge but gave no motive. A blood-stained knife was found beside him in the hotel room.

Police said the couple lived in Tokyo’s Nerima Ward.

