Man arrested over woman’s murder in Hiroshima

Police in Hiroshima have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 49-year-old woman at her house this week.

According to police, Hiroyuki Oda, a company employee, has admitted to strangling Mu Saito, a part-time worker, at her Asakita Ward house which was being renovated, Sankei Shimbun reported. Saito’s body was found on Tuesday night by her son who came to visit her. He called 119.

Police said an autopsy revealed Saito had been killed between May 1 and May 5. After questioning Saito's friends and examining her smartphone, they detained Oda for questioning and charged him with murder on Wednesday night

Police did not reveal what the relationship was between Oda and Saito.

