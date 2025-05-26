Man arresting for attempted murder of wife after beating her with stick

Police in Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture, have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill his 32-year-old wife after he beat her with a stick.

Police said Akihito Kiuchi, a company employee, is accused of hitting his wife on the head multiple times with a wooden stick 90 cm long and 3 cm in diameter at their home at around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, NTV reported.

Police received a call from an acquaintance of the woman and went to the house.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

Police said Kiuchi, who was intoxicated at the time, has admitted to the allegation, but gave no motive.

