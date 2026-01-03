Man assaulted by 2 intruders at his home in Tochigi

A 52-year-old man was assaulted by two men who broke into his home in Tochigi City on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9 p.m. in a two-story house. NTV reported that the 52-year-old male resident was on the second floor when he heard a noise. He told police he went downstairs, where he came face-to-face with two men searching the interior.

The intruders assaulted the man, hitting him multiple times with an unknown weapon, before fleeing the scene empty-handed.

The victim, who was able to call 119, suffered facial injuries.

Police said the two men were wearing black clothing and black knit caps.

Since the end of last month, there have been a series of similar break-ins and robberies in neighboring Oyama City and other areas, police said.

