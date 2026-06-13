Man assaulted, robbed of ¥5 mil on Osaka street

A man was assaulted by two men and had a bag containing 5 million yen in cash stolen from him on a street in Osaka on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:10 p.m. in Miyakojima Ward about 100 meters northwest of Johoku Koen-dori Station on the JR Osaka Higashi Line. Kyodo News reported that the 24-year-old man, who is from Yokohama, was assailed by two men who beat him with sticks. They stole his bag and got away in a car.

The man called police. He was taken to hospital to be treated for a head wound and a fractured left leg.

Police said the man told them he was on his way to a meeting place to purchase a car from someone he met on social media. He was attacked when he got to the meeting place.

© Japan Today