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Man assaulted, robbed of ¥5 mil on Osaka street

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OSAKA

A man was assaulted by two men and had a bag containing 5 million yen in cash stolen from him on a street in Osaka on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:10 p.m. in Miyakojima Ward about 100 meters northwest of Johoku Koen-dori Station on the JR Osaka Higashi Line. Kyodo News reported that the 24-year-old man, who is from Yokohama, was assailed by two men who beat him with sticks. They stole his bag and got away in a car.

The man called police. He was taken to hospital to be treated for a head wound and a fractured left leg.

Police said the man told them he was on his way to a meeting place to purchase a car from someone he met on social media. He was attacked when he got to the meeting place.

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Coming from Yokohama, walking around in Osaka at 11:10 PM with yen 5 million in cash to buy a car from someone he met on social media? What do I read here?

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