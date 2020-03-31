Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man assaulted, robbed on Tokyo street

TOKYO

A 23-year-old man was assaulted and robbed of 100,000 yen by two men in Tokyo’s Taito Ward, police said Tuesday.

According to police, the victim was walking from his parked car at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday when two men came from behind and pulled him to the ground, Sankei Shimbun. After beating the victim’s face, the pair went to the man’s car and took a bag containing approximately 100,000 yen in cash. 

At the time, the man had left his girlfriend in the car to go to a nearby convenience store. She was not harmed.

Police said the suspects both appeared to be young, and one was wearing black clothing from head to toe during the attack.

