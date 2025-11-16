 Japan Today
crime

Man assaults, robs woman walking home in Osaka Prefecture

IZUMI, Osaka

A 24-year-old female office worker was attacked and had her backpack stolen on the sidewalk in front of a public housing complex in Izumi City, Osaka Prefecture, police said Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 6:20 p.m. Saturday, Fuji TV reported. According to police, the woman said she was walking home when a man approached her from behind and told her to be quiet. He stole her backpack, which contained her wallet containing 3,000 yen in cash and other items. 

The woman resisted and sustained a knife wound about 3 cms long on her right arm.

The suspect left the backpack nearby. The woman said he was wearing a hooded jacket and a mask.

