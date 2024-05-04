Man assaults woman, steals her underwear in Sapporo

Police in Sapporo are looking for a man who assaulted a woman and stole her underwear as she was walking home.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2 a.m. Saturday. Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported that the woman, who is in her 20s, told police she was walking home alone in a residential area when a man came up behind her. She said he grabbed her, put his hand up her skirt and removed her underwear. He groped her and then ran away with her panties.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the man. He is described as being in his 40s or 50s, about 160-170 cms tall, of medium build and was wearing a black jacket and cap.

