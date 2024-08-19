Man at facility for disabled arrested for throwing another man from 2nd floor atrium

Police in Minoh City, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 29-year-old man who was staying at a facility for disabled people on suspicion of attempted murder after he threw a 31-year-old man from the second floor atrium to the first floor.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:20 a.m. Sunday, Kansai TV reported. At around noon, a staff member saw the victim collapse on the first floor after struggling to walk. He complained of feeling unwell and not being able to walk. He was taken to hospital where it was found he had suffered a broken hip.

Afterwards, staff checked security camera footage from the facility, which showed the suspect dragging the victim sideways and then throwing him from the atrium onto the first floor, about 4.3 meters below.

The suspect, who had been using the facility for a two-day, one-night short stay since Saturday, was quoted by police as saying he threw the man from the second floor on purpose.

The victim was also a short-term resident and was staying at the facility on Saturday and Sunday.

Police are questioning the suspect and staff to determine the source of trouble between the two men.

