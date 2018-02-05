Man attempts suicide after fatally stabbing resident of same apartment building

A man in his 60s is in a critical condition in hospital after he fatally stabbed a 56-year-old man and then himself outside an apartment building in Yokohama on Sunday.

According to police, the victim, Jun Nakanome, and the suspect live in the same building in Seya Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said that at around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, a call came into 119, reporting that a man with a knife had attacked another man.

Police rushed to the scene and found Nakanome, with several stab wounds to his chest. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Nakanome’s attacker was also found on the ground nearby, after having apparently stabbed himself in the stomach, police said.

He remained in a critical condition on Monday, police said, adding they will wait until he recovers before questioning him.

Neighbours said there had been trouble between the two men for some time. One witness said that as Nakanome returned home, he got into an argument with the other man at the bottom of some stairs. The pair kept arguing as they walked by another building in the municipal housing complex, at which point the stabbing occurred.

