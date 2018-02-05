Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man attempts suicide after fatally stabbing resident of same apartment building

0 Comments
YOKOHAMA

A man in his 60s is in a critical condition in hospital after he fatally stabbed a 56-year-old man and then himself outside an apartment building in Yokohama on Sunday.

According to police, the victim, Jun Nakanome, and the suspect live in the same building in Seya Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said that at around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, a call came into 119, reporting that a man with a knife had attacked another man.

Police rushed to the scene and found Nakanome, with several stab wounds to his chest. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Nakanome’s attacker was also found on the ground nearby, after having apparently stabbed himself in the stomach, police said.

He remained in a critical condition on Monday, police said, adding they will wait until he recovers before questioning him.

Neighbours said there had been trouble between the two men for some time. One witness said that as Nakanome returned home, he got into an argument with the other man at the bottom of some stairs. The pair kept arguing as they walked by another building in the municipal housing complex, at which point the stabbing occurred.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Feb 24th (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Beyond ‘I Love You’: 5 Tips For Navigating Romance in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Lifestyle

Setsubun: Japan’s Bean-Throwing Tradition

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

12 Of Tokyo’s Best Valentine’s Day Sweets To Say I Love You

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Temples

Hokokuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

For Tokyo’s Best Budget Accommodation Sakura Hotel & Hostel Wins Every Time

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free small dish!

GARB LEAVES

Summer

Naminoue Beach

GaijinPot Travel