crime

Man beaten by intruders in Shiga home

1 Comment
SHIGA

Two men broke into a home and beat the 44-year-old man who lives there with a metal bat on Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:35 a.m. at the home of Atsushi Sakata, a self-employed businessman, Fuji TV reported.

Police said Sakata, who lives alone, was asleep in his second-floor bedroom when he was awoken by the intruders. He was hit on the head by a metal bat but managed to get away in the struggle. He ran downstairs and went next door to ask his neighbor for help.

The two assailants fled the house empty-handed and got away in a black car driven by a third man.

Police said Sakata sustained head injuries but his condition is not life-threatening. The intruders entered Sakata’s house by smashing the glass on a back door

Sakata told police he did not know the men and described them as being in their 30s with short hair.

Of course he didn’t know them, nor have a clue what they wanted....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

