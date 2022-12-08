Man beaten, robbed after being lured on a date on social media

A 31-year-old man was beaten and robbed in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Friday morning by a gang that included a woman with whom he had arranged a date on a social networking site.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2 a.m. The man was robbed of 20,000 yen and his smartphone after being repeatedly punched in the face.

Local media reported that the man had met the woman online and arranged to pick her up and go for a drive on Thursday night. The woman suggested a place where she would like to go. When they got there, two men and another woman opened the car door, pulled the victim out and started assaulting him.

After stealing his money and smartphone, the three assailants and the man’s “date” fled in a car.

The victim called police. He was taken to hospital to be treated for facial injuries. He told police the assailants all appeared to be in their 20s.

