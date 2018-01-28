Man beaten, robbed by 3 assailants in Saitama Pref

A 22-year-old man was beaten and robbed by three men as he walked home in Miyashiro, Saitama Prefecture, police said Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1 a.m. Saturday, Fuji TV reported. Police said the man was walking home when three men, whom he described as “young-looking,” approached him from the front. He said one of them bumped him and demanded to know why he didn't look where he was going.

Police said the three assailants beat the man about the face and stole a bag containing 28,000 yen.

The victim told police that because of the cold weather, he had his eyes down and wasn't looking too far ahead of where he was walking.

