Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man beaten, robbed by 3 assailants in Saitama Pref

0 Comments
SAITAMA

A 22-year-old man was beaten and robbed by three men as he walked home in Miyashiro, Saitama Prefecture, police said Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1 a.m. Saturday, Fuji TV reported. Police said the man was walking home when three men, whom he described as “young-looking,” approached him from the front. He said one of them bumped him and demanded to know why he didn't look where he was going.

Police said the three assailants beat the man about the face and stole a bag containing 28,000 yen.

The victim told police that because of the cold weather, he had his eyes down and wasn't looking too far ahead of where he was walking.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Japan’s Schools Are In Total Denial Over Diversity

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping

Namba Parks

GaijinPot Travel

Theme Parks

Ninja Village Hizen Yumekaido

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Win a FREE pass to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Families

Confessions & Confusions: My Strategies For Handling A Whiny Adolescent

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Love In Japan: 2 Keys To Making Multilingual Relationships Work

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 27-28

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Pizza Bar Harajuku

Travel Inspiration for Japan’s 8 Holiday Weekends in 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30min oil massage upgrade!

Elana Jade Beauty Salon