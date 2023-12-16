Man beaten, robbed on street in Chiba Prefecture

Police in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, are looking for a group of men who assaulted and robbed another man on Saturday morning.

According to police, a man called 110 at around 12:50 a.m. and said he had beaten by several men with bats while he was walking home, Kyodo News reported. He also said his rucksack containing his wallet, ATM card and other belongings had been stolen.

Police said that when they arrived at the scene, the 56-year-old man was lying on the sidewalk, bleeding from head injuries. The man was taken to hospital. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said the man told them he was attacked from behind by four or five men and that they did not say a word when they started beating him all over his body with what he thought was a wooden bat or rod.

