crime

Man beaten, robbed outside home in Ibaraki

IBARAKI

A 34-year-old man was beaten and robbed outside his home in Naka, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4 p.m. Kyodo News quoted police as saying that the man, who is self-employed, called 110 and said he had been attacked from behind by two men whom he didn’t know and that they stole about 10,000 yen from his wallet.

The victim told police he had gone to investigate a noise coming from a storeroom adjoining his residence when he was attacked.

The man suffered minor head injuries.

Police believe the same two men may have been responsible for a similar assault on Thursday, also in Naka. In that incident, which occurred at around 6:50 p.m., two men stood in front of car and waved the 35-year-old driver to stop. 

Police said the driver told them two men threatened him with a knife and demanded money, speaking in English. The driver resisted and one of the attackers cut him in the right leg with a knife before stealing 10,000 yen.

Might be desperate foreigners trying to make quick money.

Remember guys to lock your doors and windows and use AC in summer instead of leaving windows open.

There are many foreigners recently that come to Japan and the burglary situation might get worse as economic activities are still sluggish.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Might be desperate foreigners trying to make quick money.

Remember guys to lock your doors and windows and use AC in summer instead of leaving windows open.

There are many foreigners recently that come to Japan and the burglary situation might get worse as economic activities are still sluggish.

One particular nationality is really stand out in those region when it comes with crime, how they get into Japan? Through Japanese labor program what usually called trainee program.

https://www.nippon.com/en/news/yjj2019090201062/ibaraki-police-arrest-vietnam-man-for-attempted-murder.html

https://www.tokyoreporter.com/crime/ibaraki-stabbing-at-thai-restaurant-leaves-4-vietnamese-injured/

https://japantoday.com/category/crime/4-vietnamese-stabbed-in-apartment-in-ibaraki

0 ( +0 / -0 )

