crime

Man beaten, robbed outside pub in Osaka

OSAKA

Police in Osaka are looking for three men who assaulted and robbed another man outside an izakaya (Japanese pub) early Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:30 a.m. in Chuo Ward, Kyodo News reported. Police said the 30-year-old victim had been drinking at the same izakaya as his attackers.

Witnesses said the man got into an argument with the other three and they all went outside. The victim called 110 and told police the three men, whom he said he did not know, punched and kicked him and then stole his wallet containing about 30,000 yen.

