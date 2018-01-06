Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man beaten to death in car; wife, son arrested

TOKYO

Police have arrested a 44-year-old woman and her 22-year-old son on suspicion of killing the woman’s 53-year-old husband by beating him to death in a car in Tokyo’s Itabashi Ward.

According to police, the woman, Yuka Aruka, and her son Taisei, have admitted to killing Hirofumi Aruka in their car in Izumicho, Itabashi Ward, on Friday morning, Fuji TV reported. Police said they beat the victim about the head and face.

Later in the morning, Taisei called police from a FamilyMart convenience store in Shiki, Saitama Prefecture, to report that his father was dead in their car in the store’s parking lot.

Police quoted the two suspects as saying there had been financial trouble between the victim and themselves.

Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment

Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

.....Guess he wasn’t cuttin’ the mustard as the family’s bread winner. Vicious mum / son duo.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Wc62six; if that's true, the wife and son should have gotten off theirs butts and got a job. If you think the man should be the bread winner, than that would be considered sexist in this day and age.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

When words are not enough....

2 ( +2 / -0 )

So please tell me what am I supposed to write for each of this daily family murder:

a) That I am sick seeing a daily family murder scenario

b) That my condolences go to the victim(s) and their families (pun intended)

c) That those are some bad people and they should be locked up

And then tell me which of the variants will help Japanese realize they have to start a campaign on national morals, right about now?

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

And then tell me which of the variants will help Japanese realize they have to start a campaign on national morals, right about now?

None of the above. You’re some random dude on the internet - why would they be concerned with your comments? Most of them could not even read them.

If you really want to do something about the problem, beyond just commenting on a random news site to make yourself feel better, go into that line of study. Study tit. Put together actual numbers showing why these kind of things happen. Then you’ll have something to work with and be much more likely to be listened to.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

@ Strangerland

Study tit

Really? You think that will help...?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Hehe, well that always helps, but maybe not to solve the problem at hand.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Daniel Naumoff - c) That those are some bad people and they should be locked up

Which ones? The ones who killed him or the victim? You don't know what kind of donkey's butt this guy was. For his wife and son to beat him to death he was obviously not a nominee for the father of the year award. I'm not condoning murder, but there is more to it than the 'financial trouble' statement in the article.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

the wife and son should have gotten off theirs butts and got a job

How do we know they weren't both working their arses off, and he was pachinkoing everything down the drain

1 ( +1 / -0 )

