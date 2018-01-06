Man beaten to death in car; wife, son arrested

Police have arrested a 44-year-old woman and her 22-year-old son on suspicion of killing the woman’s 53-year-old husband by beating him to death in a car in Tokyo’s Itabashi Ward.

According to police, the woman, Yuka Aruka, and her son Taisei, have admitted to killing Hirofumi Aruka in their car in Izumicho, Itabashi Ward, on Friday morning, Fuji TV reported. Police said they beat the victim about the head and face.

Later in the morning, Taisei called police from a FamilyMart convenience store in Shiki, Saitama Prefecture, to report that his father was dead in their car in the store’s parking lot.

Police quoted the two suspects as saying there had been financial trouble between the victim and themselves.

