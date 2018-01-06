Man beaten to death in car; wife, son arrested

Police have arrested a 44-year-old woman and her 22-year-old son on suspicion of killing the woman’s 53-year-old husband by beating him to death in a car in Tokyo’s Itabashi Ward.
According to police, the woman, Yuka Aruka, and her son Taisei, have admitted to killing Hirofumi Aruka in their car in Izumicho, Itabashi Ward, on Friday morning, Fuji TV reported. Police said they beat the victim about the head and face.
Later in the morning, Taisei called police from a FamilyMart convenience store in Shiki, Saitama Prefecture, to report that his father was dead in their car in the store’s parking lot.
Police quoted the two suspects as saying there had been financial trouble between the victim and themselves.© Japan Today
Wc62six
.....Guess he wasn’t cuttin’ the mustard as the family’s bread winner. Vicious mum / son duo.
since1981
Wc62six; if that's true, the wife and son should have gotten off theirs butts and got a job. If you think the man should be the bread winner, than that would be considered sexist in this day and age.
kurisupisu
When words are not enough....
Daniel Naumoff
So please tell me what am I supposed to write for each of this daily family murder:
a) That I am sick seeing a daily family murder scenario
b) That my condolences go to the victim(s) and their families (pun intended)
c) That those are some bad people and they should be locked up
And then tell me which of the variants will help Japanese realize they have to start a campaign on national morals, right about now?
Strangerland
None of the above. You’re some random dude on the internet - why would they be concerned with your comments? Most of them could not even read them.
If you really want to do something about the problem, beyond just commenting on a random news site to make yourself feel better, go into that line of study. Study tit. Put together actual numbers showing why these kind of things happen. Then you’ll have something to work with and be much more likely to be listened to.
Geoff Gillespie
@ Strangerland
Really? You think that will help...?
Strangerland
Hehe, well that always helps, but maybe not to solve the problem at hand.
Disillusioned
Which ones? The ones who killed him or the victim? You don't know what kind of donkey's butt this guy was. For his wife and son to beat him to death he was obviously not a nominee for the father of the year award. I'm not condoning murder, but there is more to it than the 'financial trouble' statement in the article.
sensei258
How do we know they weren't both working their arses off, and he was pachinkoing everything down the drain