Man beaten with bat on Osaka street; 2 arrested

Police in Osaka have arrested two people on suspicion of attempted murder after they attacked 48-year-old man, kicking him and beating him with a baseball bat.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:50 a.m. Thursday in Nishi Ward. Street surveillance camera footage showed three men assaulting the victim who was knocked to the ground, while two other men looked on, Sankei Shimbun reported.

A passerby called 110 while the assault was in progress.

The two suspects arrested at the scene are Tatsuki Fujikawa, 21, a construction worker, and a 19-year-old unemployed youth whose name cannot be revealed because he is a minor.

A third man, who drove away in a van, is also wanted in connection with the assault. Police are seeking to question the onlookers as well.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital with injuries to his head, face and a broken arm. He was in a stable condition on Friday.

No information was released on the relationship between the victim and his attackers or what circumstances caused the assault.

