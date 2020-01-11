Man beats fast food worker because one chicken nugget was missing from his combo meal

By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24

When you order chicken nuggets, you generally know exactly how many you’re supposed to get. So when a 32-year-old beauty salon manager in Obihiro, Hokkaido, got home from a local fast food joint on the morning of January 5 and discovered that his combo meal was short one nugget, he was understandably dissatisfied.

The man called the restaurant and said “My combo meal is supposed to have five chicken nuggets, but it only has four!”

In an example of outstanding customer service, they promptly sent an employee over to the man’s house to apologize and try to make amends. Then, in an example of terrible customer behavior, during the restaurant employee’s visit, the beauty salon manager became so angry that he struck him in the head and kicked him in the stomach. The disgruntled customer also poured a milkshake, which had been part of his combo meal, over the restaurant worker’s head.

Local media has not disclosed the specific restaurant involved, but a look at Google Maps shows only three major hamburger chains with branches in Obihiro: Lotteria, Mos Burger and McDonald’s. Lotteria doesn’t have a five-piece nugget set on its menu, and while Mos Burger does, its set is part of the children’s menu, so it’s unlikely a full-grown man would order it for himself (his ability to throw a temper tantrum not withstanding), making McDonald’s the most likely recipient of the man’s business and beating.

It’s unclear whether or not the customer ever got his fifth nugget, but he did get arrested by the police, who say the man has a history of calling the restaurant to lodge verbal complaints, though this is apparently the first time he decided to express his grievance in the form of a beating. When questioned about the incident, the customer told officers “I haven’t done anything wrong.”

