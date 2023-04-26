Man beats woman with bat outside convenience store in Nagano Pref

A woman in her 60s was beaten by a man wielding a bat outside a convenience store in Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture, on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3 p.m. in the parking lot outside a 7-Eleven store, Kyodo News reported. A store employee who saw the attack called 110 and then rushed out to help the woman but the attacker had fled.

The woman was taken to hospital to be treated for a broken right arm.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the man who was dressed in black and wearing a helmet.

